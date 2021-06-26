Rajnath Singh, Army Chief To Visit Ladakh, Review India's Operational Preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will begin a three-day visit to Ladakh from June 27 (Sunday). This visit comes in order to carry out a comprehensive review of India's operational readiness amid a stalemate with China on the next stage of disengagement at several friction points in eastern Ladakh, official sources said. Singh's visit with Army Chief comes two days after India and China held a fresh round of diplomatic talks to resolve the prolonged military standoff that began in early May last year.

Taking to Twitter, Raksha Mantri's office tweeted, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will be visiting Ladakh tomorrow for three days. During his Ladakh visit, he will inaugurate infra projects constructed by BRO and also interact with troops deployed in the region".

As per the sources, in order to assess the ground situation as well as to boost the morale of the troops guarding the Line of Actual Control in a hostile environment, the defence minister will visit various key formations and high-altitude bases in eastern Ladakh. The defence minister will be given a detailed briefing about the overall situation in eastern Ladakh at the Leh-based headquarters of the 14 Corps of the Army which is tasked to guard the LAC in the Ladakh sector.

This will be Rajnath Singh's first visit to eastern Ladakh after the Indian and Chinese militaries pulled back troops, tanks, infantry and other equipment from the Pangong lake areas in February as part of an agreement. According to military officials, each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.

India-China meet for 22nd WMCC meeting

India and China have decided to maintain “stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident” in the border area in eastern Ladakh at the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on Friday after a gap of over three months. According to the release by MEA, the two sides agreed to hold the next (12th) round of the Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

