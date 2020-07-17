Last Updated:

In Pictures: Sniper Rifle, Paratroopers, Tanks & Choppers Headline Defence Min's Leh Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Stakna post in Leh as a part of his two-day visit to Ladakh & J&K where he interacted with troops

Written By Ananya Varma
Rajnath Singh inspects a Pika machine gun
Defence Minister inspects the Pika machine gun (Credit: ANI)

Image of Defence Minister arriving in Leh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Leh Airport on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. (Credit: ANI)

Image of Defence Minister arriving in Leh
Rajnath Singh welcomed at Leh Airport by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (Credit: ANI)

Image of Defence Minister arriving in Leh
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane accompany Rajanth Singh.  (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh at forward post in Stakna, Leh
Defence Minister arrives at a forward post in Stakna, Leh. (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh at forward post in Stakna, Leh
Defence Minister welcomed at Stakna by armed forces (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh at forward post in Stakna, Leh
Rajnath Singh, Bipin Rawat and General MM Naravane ready to witness a presentation by Indian Air Force. (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh at forward post in Stakna, Leh
Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercises at Stakna, Leh. (Credit: ANI)

Armed forces carry out para-dropping exercise
Indian troops display their valour in a para-dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh. (Credit: ANI)

Armed forces carry out para-dropping exercise
Visuals of armed forces carrying out the para-dropping exercise. (Credit: ANI)

Armed forces carry out para-dropping exercise
Troops successfully complete para-dropping exercise. (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh inspects a Pika machine gun
Defence Minister inspects Pika machine gun, used by armed forces in combat. (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh poses with armed forces
Joint military exercise carried out by Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles in Stakna. (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh poses with armed forces
Exercise carried out in the presence of the Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. (Credit: ANI)

Rajnath Singh poses with armed forces
Rajnath Singh lauds armed forces for successfully carrying out joint military exercise in Leh. (Credit: ANI)

