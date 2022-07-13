Rajnath Singh Assures 'committed To Self-reliance In Defence Sector, Start-ups Encouraged'

On July 13, Defence minister Rajnath Singh has stated that the Defence Ministry has taken a number of steps and is committed to working on making India's Defence Sector self-reliant.

While speaking at the workshop of the Non-Official Directors of Defence PSUs, Rajnath Singh claimed that our country is passing through a transitional phase of becoming self-reliant (Atmanirbhar). He added that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced self-reliance in India, the Defence Ministry has taken several steps to achieve the goal.

In this direction, Singh added, "Thanks to the formulation of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, the process of acquiring the defence equipment has become very simple."

"Under the Innovation and Defence Excellence (IDEX) the government has has made continuous effort to inspire start-ups and individual innovators to invent equipment, and the government will continue providing the support in the future," Singh added.

While praising the steps taken by the Ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister added, "The Defence Ministry has set a goal of 1.75 lakh crore rupees worth of Defence Production by the year 2025."

"Our goal is very big but we are determined and committed to achieve the goal positively. Of the goal, there is an export target of around 35,000 crore by 2024-2025," said Singh, adding "DPSUs would play a major role in achieving the goal and contribute to 70-80 per cent".

Centre committed to achieve self-reliance in Defence

Riding on the premise of Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, earlier this year, had stated that national security is the top priority for the government and new avenues are being explored, adopting a multi-stakeholder approach to enhance self-reliance.

Demonstrating the Centre's commitment towards national security, the Union Minister said, "I assure the countrymen that the security of the nation is our top priority and we are fully committed to ensuring it. Looking at the events of the last few years, our government has emphasised on self-reliance in defence production, and preparedness."

Rajnath Singh also stated, "We are getting huge positive responses from our services, research and development organisations, and public and private sector industries. Our MSMEs, start-ups, innovators, and academia together are exploring new avenues of defence production."