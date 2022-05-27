Last Updated:

Rajnath Singh Attends Yoga Session With Indian Navy Personnel At Karwar Naval Base

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh who is on his 2-day visit to Karwar in Karnataka participated in a Yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at Karwar Naval Base.

Rajnath Singh

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka's Karwar, partook in a Yoga session with Indian Navy personnel at the Karwar Naval base in the Uttara Kannada district on Friday. Rajnath Singh had earlier announced his visit on Twitter on Thursday, writing, "Leaving New Delhi for Karwar, Karnataka. Shall visit the Naval Base in Karwar and interact with the Indian Navy personnel during my two-day visit. Looking forward to it."

Upon arrival at the Karwar Naval Base, the Defence Minister interacted with Navy personnel and their families on Thursday. Mentioning the same on Twitter, he wrote, "Delighted to interact with the Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area in Karwar." Further in his Tweet, Rajnath Singh lauded the defence personnel for serving the nation diligently and keeping the country safe and secure. He also hailed their family members, stating that they also serve the nation by giving the army personnel support and strength.

'Want Karwar Naval base to be Asia's Biggest': Def Min

It is pertinent to mention here that when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Karwar in June last year, he had stated that the naval base was being developed under “Project Seabird” and it will be Asia’s biggest, adding that he would try to get budget allocation enhanced for it if required. Singh further noted that he had a curiosity before visiting Project Seabird to see and understand it…"I’m happy seeing Karwar closely and can say that my confidence level has increased towards this naval base," he said. 

“It is said that this will become India’s largest naval base, but I have said not only India’s, but our wish is also that this should become Asia’s biggest naval base, and I will try to get budget allocation increased if required for this,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing Naval officers.

As part of the visit back then, Rajnath Singh undertook an aerial survey of the project area and sites, prior to arriving at INS Kadamba Helipad in Karwar. Stating that during the aerial survey of the "Seabird" project, he could see its future, the Defence Minister added that the future of the Karwar naval base was“very bright” and that credit for this goes to the officers and sailors.

