Rajnath Singh Avers 'Aero India 2021 Will Take Aatmanirbhar Bharat's Clarion Call Forward'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the curtain raiser event of 'Aero India 2021' where he spoke about India's defence capabilities talking about how the nation was undergoing a defence manufacturing revolution.

"Aero India will witness India's defence manufacturing revolution. This is the beginning of a new journey. The association of Bengaluru has proved to be most appropriate," he said. Over 600 exhibitors including 80 Foreign companies, are said to showcase their defence manufacturing prowess at Aero India 2021.

Sharing the significance behind hosting the event in Karnataka, Rajnath Singh remarked, "Karnataka is long-known for its software leadership but it has also become the innovation capital of India. The procurement agreement of Rs 48,000 crore for HAL is the beginning of an inspiring story with many chapters to hold." This comes after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), headquartered in Bengaluru, landed a contract of ₹48,000 crores from the armed forces, one of the largest indigenous defence procurement orders.

Aero India to further Atmanirbhar Bharat dream

While talking about the highlights of Aero India 2021, Rajnath Singh said, "There would be the Inauguration of India Pavilion, based on the theme – Rotary Wings, Conclave of Defence Ministers of IOR, Conclave of Chiefs of Air Staff of various countries, India – Russia Military Industrial Conference, Startup Manthan etc.

"India is getting great response globally trusted for defence investments, daring aero shows will also show the Gateways to defence and economic engagement to India. Aero India will take ahead the Clarion Call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat more than 200 Mous are to be signed in Bandhan event during Aero India," he added.

Elaborating upon the global engagement with the Indian defence industry, the Defence Minister stated that the platform would help bring in investments, paving the path for a transformation of the world’s largest democracy into the world’s most powerful defence economy. "Hosting this event in the IT capital of India will not only help consolidate the State's position, as one of the favoured destinations for foreign and domestic investors but also reinforce itself as one of the gateways to defence and economic engagement with India," he said.

The 13th edition of Aero India, the Defence Ministry’s biannual air show is witnessing a heightened government pitch for indigenous aircraft designs. Rajnath Singh's address comes a day before the opening of the Aero India 2021, which is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. As many as 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su-30 MKI would participate in the flight display while 63 aircraft would be on static display during the 3-day event.

(With Agency Inputs)