Rajnath Singh Avers Centre Committed To Self-reliance In Defence; 'Exploring New Avenues'

Riding on the premise of Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that national security is the top priority for the government and new avenues are being explored, adopting a muti-stakeholder approach to enhance self-reliance. The Defence Minister was addressing the Diamond Jubilee conclave of Chetak Helicopters in Hyderabad.

Demonstrating the Centre's committment towards national security, the Union Minister said, "I assure the countrymen that the security of the nation is our top priority and we are fully committed to ensuring it. Looking at the events of the last few years, our government has emphasised on self-reliance in defence production, and preparedness. These days we have seen many challenges in ensuring supply lines," adding that the path to global peace passes through the military strength of nations. "If peace is to be maintained in the world, then the security of the nations is of utmost importance, and for their security, it is very necessary to be strong militarily," Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said.

Earlier we couldn't progress at an expected pace in the defence production sector. We were dependent on foreign countries for defence requirements & it went on to increase: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during diamond jubilee conclave of Chetak helicopter in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/55lDzjrYir — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

The Union Minister informed the gathering about the friendly environment that the government has provided for all stakeholders to operate with freedom. "We are getting huge positive responses from our services, research and development organisations, and public and private sector industries. Our MSMEs, start-ups, innovators, and academia together are exploring new avenues of defence production."

Strength of Indian Helicopters

Emphasising on the strength of India's Advanced Light Helicopter - DHRUV, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pointed out that for the country to become a global leader, the design of the indigenously developed 10 ton multi-role helicopter should be improved. "To become a global leader, we need to progress in the design of our own 10 Ton Indian Multirole Helicopter. It has huge market potential on one hand, and on the other hand, it is also a significant requirement for our own forces."

Acknowledging the contribution of the Chetak Helicopters, the Defence Minister said, "Our country has faced many natural calamities from time to time. Even among them, our Chetak has always been ahead in humanitarian aid, and disaster relief work. Chetak has touched the hearts of people. Our country will always be grateful to this machine and the professionals who operate it."

The Defence Minister also recalled the frontal role of Chetak during the 1971 war of Bangladesh, aka 'Mukti Struggle'. Singh recounts, "This war will be recorded in golden letters in the pages of history. Not because of its scale, but because of its character. The main objective behind this war was to protect the dignity of 'humanity' and 'democracy'. Chetak was one of the machines and platforms that were at the forefront of helping Indian forces in this 'Mukti Struggle' from day one."

Image: ANI, MOD.GOV.IN