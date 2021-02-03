Rajnath Singh Avers India Can Take On Role Of Net Security Provider In Indian Ocean Region

While addressing the inaugural session of Chiefs of the Air Staff Conclave at Aero India 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of India's role in the Indian Ocean Region, asserting that it had the capabilities to take on the task of becoming a net security provider in the region. The Defence Minister also stated that India was looking forward to cooperating with friendly nations to address security issues in an attempt to bring peace to the Indian Ocean Region.

"Geopolitically, India is a reliable part of the Indian ocean range and can take on the role of being the net security provider in the region. Airpower has and could continue to play a critical role in maintaining regional stability and peace in the region. We are looking forward to cooperating with friendly countries and work towards capability building that can address their security issues and create a more stable and prosperous environment in the region," said Rajnath Singh.

'Imperative to strengthen relations'

Discussing how countries had faced threats of 'military aggression' in recent times, the Defence Minister said that it was important to strengthen relations with countries that shared a similar view on global issues. He also spoke about India's regular bilateral exercises with neighbours and the nation's contribution to the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

"We live in a challenging geopolitical landscape where countries not only have to face the threat of military aggression but natural calamity which includes pandemics like COVID-19 which has weakened havoc in the last one year. Therefore, when faced with threats across multiple dimensions, it is imperative for us to strengthen our relations with the countries with whom we share converging views on key global issues," he said.

"India has been regularly conducting exercises to deepen the HADR cooperation and coordination among our neighbours with the focus on sharing expertise and assisting building capabilities," he added.

The 13th edition of Aero India, the Defence Ministry’s biannual air show is being held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. As many as 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su-30 MKI would participate in the flight display while 63 aircraft would be on static display during the 3-day event.

(With Agency Inputs)