Rajnath Singh Avers 'Patriotism Of Lakshadweep Muslims Can't Be Questioned' Amid Protests

Amid attempts to give a communal colour to protests in Lakshadweep, Rajnath Singh asserted that the patriotism of the Muslims living there can't be questioned.

Akhil Oka
Rajnath Singh, Lakshadweep

Amid attempts to give a communal colour to the protests in Lakshadweep, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the patriotism of the Muslims living there can't be questioned. Singh was addressing a gathering on Saturday after unveiling the first public statue in the Union Territory- that of Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Maintaining that the people of Lakshadweep have always followed the path of Gandhi, he rubbished the notion that the BJP government is against minorities. On this occasion, he announced the Centre's intention to make the Union Territory another Maldives. 

Speaking in Kavaratti, Union Minister Rajnath Singh remarked, "No one can dare to test the patriotism of Muslims of Lakshadweep. I have come to Lakshadweep even before. As a Home Minister, we had information from Intelligence and IB. No one can put a question mark on the patriotism of the people of Lakshadweep." 

The former BJP president's remarks assume significance at a juncture when Kerala BJP president K Surendran alleged the involvement of "radical Islamist organizations" in the protests. Moreover, he claimed that the opposition parties were trying to project Lakshadweep as an entity separate from India. Similarly, BJP's Lakshadweep in-charge AP Abdullakutty accused "Muslim fanatics" of Kerala of trying to foment trouble in the Union Territory. 

Protests against Lakshadweep administrator

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020, thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed. 

The opposition has expressed his concerns: 

  • Easing stringent Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 led to a rise in COVID-19 cases to the extent that Lakshadweep has the highest test positivity rate
  • The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act has been notified by the administration which paves the way for preventive detention in a place that records the least number of crimes
  • Lifting the longstanding ban on alcohol consumption ignores the sociocultural context of the area in the guise of promoting tourism and individual freedom
  • The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation seeking to ban the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products infringes the right of the locals to adequate means of livelihood
  • New amendments consist of "unconstitutional rules" such as barring people with two children to contest polls or work in Panchayats
  • The Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation draft paves way for unsustainable development by allowing mining, construction of big roads, power to interfere with the ownership right of islanders' properties and to take back land used by the ST community with or without giving any compensation
  • The destruction of fishing sheds and tools of local fishermen under the Coast Guard policy without giving them any notice plunges them into poverty
