Rajnath Singh Avers 'Patriotism Of Lakshadweep Muslims Can't Be Questioned' Amid Protests

Amid attempts to give a communal colour to the protests in Lakshadweep, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the patriotism of the Muslims living there can't be questioned. Singh was addressing a gathering on Saturday after unveiling the first public statue in the Union Territory- that of Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Maintaining that the people of Lakshadweep have always followed the path of Gandhi, he rubbished the notion that the BJP government is against minorities. On this occasion, he announced the Centre's intention to make the Union Territory another Maldives.

Speaking in Kavaratti, Union Minister Rajnath Singh remarked, "No one can dare to test the patriotism of Muslims of Lakshadweep. I have come to Lakshadweep even before. As a Home Minister, we had information from Intelligence and IB. No one can put a question mark on the patriotism of the people of Lakshadweep."

The former BJP president's remarks assume significance at a juncture when Kerala BJP president K Surendran alleged the involvement of "radical Islamist organizations" in the protests. Moreover, he claimed that the opposition parties were trying to project Lakshadweep as an entity separate from India. Similarly, BJP's Lakshadweep in-charge AP Abdullakutty accused "Muslim fanatics" of Kerala of trying to foment trouble in the Union Territory.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue is being unveiled today in Kavaratti. Speaking on this momentous occasion. https://t.co/kFkdlYtiqK — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021

Protests against Lakshadweep administrator

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020, thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed.

The opposition has expressed his concerns: