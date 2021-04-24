Last Updated:

Rajnath Singh Briefs On COVID Hospitals Set Up By DRDO In Delhi, Reviews Preparedness

Defence Minister informed that DRDO is set to add 250 beds, the same day, later in the evening at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi. 

Written By
Srishti Jha
Rajnath Singh

In the wake of ever-ascending COVID-19 cases, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Agency is adding 250 beds, by later in the evening today at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi. 

This addition has taken the total number of beds to 500 in the said hospital. The Defence Minister took to Twitter to inform that apart from adding another 250 beds at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital, a 1000-bed hospital has also become operational in the state of Gujarat.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh reviewed efforts of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Army, Navy and Air-force to fight against the current wave of COVID. He said, "the Armed Forces and MoD will leave no stone unturned in providing all possible assistance to the civilian administration."

READ | Rajnath Singh offers DRDO medical equipment to UP hospitals amid fresh surge in State

He further enumerated that work is carried out in full swing to establish a COVID-19 facility in Lucknow that would be operational in the upcoming 5 to 6 days. This hospital will run in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Government. 

READ | Sardar Vallabhbhai Covid Special Hospital to be ready by next week for 500 patients: DRDO

 

Rajnath Singh approaches DRDO to combat COVID-19

Amid emergency-like situation in the country, earlier last week, the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has buckled up to make sure citizens of the country are provided with necessary resources. Rajnath Singh reached out to Army Chief MM Narvane, Defence Secretary and Chief of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), and had asked them to provide expertise and necessary requirements to the citizens to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Singh also directed Army chief MM Naravane to contact Chief Ministers through local commanders and provide them with every possible help. As per the instructions from Defence Minister, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar issued instructions of providing 67 Cantt Board Hospitals across India to let the Medical Service know that service should be given to both Cantt residents and non-residents.

READ | DRDO develops SpO2 based Supplemental Oxygen Delivery System in the wake of COVID-19

COVID-19 tally in India

India on Saturday crossed a grim landmark as it clocked its highest single-day rise adding 3.46 lakh new cases and 2,624 fatalities, taking the total of COVID-19 infections to 1.66 crores. After crossing more than 3.32 lakh cases earlier, India also became the country with the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases globally. The active cases have increased to 25.52 lakh in the country now.

READ | Centre installs DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generation plants at state-run hospitals

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND