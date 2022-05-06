Rajnath Singh Calls 1971 War Finest Example Of Whole-of-govt Approach To National Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday deemed the 1971 war with Pakistan as the finest example of the whole-of-government approach, not just for the armed forces but for the national security. Addressing the PC Lal Memorial Lecture, Rajnath Singh underscored that it was not 'always necessary to have more expensive weapon' systems to give a country or state an edge in any war.

The Defence Minister and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the event in New Delhi wherein Singh said, "The 1971 war (Indo-Pakistani military confrontation) is the finest example of the whole-of-government approach and not only for the armed forces but for the national security."

Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh commended the ongoing process of integration of the Indian armed forces and mentioned that its aim is to advance the combined capability of the three organs of a defence system along with their efficiency. "It is not always necessary to have more expensive weapon systems. It is the employment of weapon systems that gives us an edge in wars," Rajnath Singh added.

1971 Indo-Pak war an example of India's democratic traditions: Defence Minister

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Singh had mentioned that the said war against Pakistan was an example of India's democratic traditions. He further spoke about the coordination among the Indian Armed Forces amid the war and said that the creation of the office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was coined with the objective to usher in reforms, procurement of production and higher defence management.

1971 Indo-Pak war is a golden chapter in India's military: Rajnath Singh

Previously, on December 16, 2021, regarded as 'Vijay Diwas' marking 50 years of India's victory against the Pakistani army, Singh described the coordination among the Indian armed forces as a major example of jointness and integration while underlining the importance of planning, training and fighting together.

"Our aim is to keep our armed forces ready for any eventuality," Singh had said at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the war and Bangladesh liberation. He further mentioned that Pakistan, after its defeat in the war and having surrendered to the Indian Army, continued 'fighting a proxy war against India'.

"Pakistan wants to disrupt peace in India by promoting terrorism and other anti-India activities. The Indian forces had foiled their plans in 1971 and work to eliminate terrorism from its root is underway. We have won in a direct war and the victory will be ours in indirect war as well," Singh had said.

Political analysts have stated that the war against Pakistan was fought with Indira Gandhi's aim to liberalise East Pakistan (Bangladesh) from the atrocities of Islamabad's politics and West Pakistan's military stationed in East Pakistan. Nearly 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the 'Mukti Bahini' on December 6, 1971, paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.