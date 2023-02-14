Rajnath Singh Calls For Greater Co-op To Deal With Increasingly Complex Global Scenario

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the sidelines of Aero India 2023. The conclave was based on the theme ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence’ (SPEED) and saw participation from Defence and Deputy Defence Ministers of 27 nations. The defence conclave was aimed at addressing aspects related to strengthening co-operation for capacity building, training, space, AI and maritime security to grow collectively. As per the Indian Defence Ministry, co-development, co-production, joint ventures, investments, and provisioning of defence equipment were sought out to achieve enhancement of defence co-operation.

Meanwhile, during the inaugural address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the “need for greater co-operation in an increasingly complex global security scenario,” the MoD said in a press release. ‘SPEED’ as the theme of the event “characterises the present era wherein geopolitical and security realities are shifting at hitherto unwitnessed speed.” the Indian MoD added. The Indian defence minister further iterated that any major change in a nation’s economy, health, or security sectors has global reverberations and added that the entire world feels the impact in case the security of any region is threatened.

India avers a rules-based international order

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh pointed out that the rapid transmission of shocks and disturbances in the contemporary geo-political landscape makes it impossible to insulate one’s own country from the issues of other nations because of the interconnected and networked world. He laid emphasis on regular interactions during conferences, summits and conclaves to ensure that the concerns of all nations are suitably addressed to achieve a common, secure and prosperous future.

Meanwhile, he reaffirmed India’s stand for a rules-based international order while stressing the “civilisational concept of fairness, co-operation, respect and equality amongst all sovereign nations”. He also highlighted India’s ceaseless work for the upliftment of all nations, especially developing ones.

The Indian defence minister further took note of “nations which are richer, militarily or technologically more advanced than others" , and stressed, “it does not give them the right to dictate their solutions to the nations in need of support”. Meanwhile, practices like the illegal arms trade, terrorism, drug smuggling, and human trafficking, were cited as significant security threats to the global community by the defence minister.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh further exuded confidence that through the 14th edition of Aero India, defence officials from participating nations would have gained knowledge about India’s robust defence manufacturing ecosystem. The aviation exhibition organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation saw the participation of over 160 delegates with Defence and Deputy Defence Ministers from 27 countries, 15 Defence and Service Chiefs and 12 Permanent Secretaries from 80 countries, the Indian MoD stated in the press release. Aero India 2023 attested to India’s tremendous growth and engagement in the defence and security sectors, the Indian defence ministry stated.