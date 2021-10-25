Rajnath Singh Carries Out surprise Inspection Of Ministry Of Defence South Block

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a surprise review of Ministry of Defence offices in South Block today. He walked through various sectors, inspecting cleanliness and the work environment,. He also interacted with the employees. Officials from the Defense Ministry informed ANI of this.

According to the officials, he also gave required directions if a need for improvement was found. During this surprise inspection tour, Minister Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Secretary of Department of Defence Production Mr Rajkumar, and other MoD officials.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh says India's defence exports up by 334% in the last 5 years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on October 25, that the government has taken many steps to modernise the armed forces and create high-quality weapon systems. The Defence Minister added that 2020 and 2021 have seen the discovery of new horizons in the Aerospace and Defense industrial sectors, including space and cyberspace. He said this while speaking at the Ambassadors' Round Table Conference. Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing industry, and said that it is set to reach new heights.

"The world churning in the year 2020 and 2021 has seen the discovery of new horizons in the Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors including space, cyberspace, futuristic capabilities and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Block-chain, Augmented etc," said Singh.

As per the minister, India's defence exports have increased by 334 % in the last five years, and the country now exports to more than 75 countries. He stated that the Indian government is committed to advancing defence modernisation and capabilities, and that the annual budget for 2021-22 raised the defence capital outlay by 18.75% over the previous year. According to the minister, this is the largest increase in the last 15 years.

The Defence Expo 2022 to take place in March

During the event, Minister Rajnath Singh praised India's biannual Aerospace show, saying that India is pleased to be the "first in the world" to successfully organise a safe Aerospace exhibition. He spoke of the Aero India-21 in Bengaluru in February 2021.

He pledged that the Defence Ministry will be ready and aggressive over the next four months in order to create and build DefExpo-2022 as one of the major events as India commemorates its 75th anniversary of independence. The Defence Expo 2022 will take place in March 2022.

Giving an insight into DefExpo-2022, the Defence Minister said, "Defence Expo-2022 is going to provide an overview of what India has been able to achieve in terms of defence R&D and production, application of modern technologies, liberalized collaborative policies that we have introduced in a short period of 5-7 years."

