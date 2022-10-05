Rajnath Singh Celebrates Vijayadashmi With Jawans At Auli, Performs Shastra Puja

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh celebrated Vijayadashmi with the Jawans in Badrinath on October 5. He visited the Auli military station and interacted with the soldiers in the morning, followed by his visit to Chamoli and then the Badrinath shrine, accompanied by senior Army officials.

In his dialogue with the Indian armed forces, he stressed upon the importance of doing Shastra puja, and highlighted remembering inanimate things, which contribute to the security of the country. During the interaction, the jawans also celebrated by singing songs, which Singh was witness to.

Raksha Mantri performs Shashtra pooja

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja during his visit and hailed the contribution of Armed forces and paramilitary forces in ensuring the security and economic progress of the Nation. Referring to the uniqueness of the Indian culture, which teaches acknowledgement of all things that contribute to our lives, both living and non-living, including “shastra” (arms), which aid us to defend ourselves.

Appreciating the bravery shown by the soldiers during the Galwan conflict, Rajnath Singh said that India believes in the principle “the whole world is one family” but gives a befitting response if any outsider casts an evil eye. Because of such bravery the whole world acknowledged India’s growing stature and, India emerged as one of the key decision makers on all issues of international importance, he added. India is heard with respect in international fora.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C Surya Command Lt. Gen. Yogendra Dimri, senior officials and Jawans of Armed forces and ITBP were present on the occasion.

