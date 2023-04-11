Rajnath Singh Chairs Kendriya Sainik Board Meet; Gives Orders On Ex-servicemen's Welfare

On April 11, the 31st meeting of the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The Kendriya Sainik Board is the supreme body of the federal government, state governments, and union territories tasked with overseeing the welfare and resettlement of Ex-Servicemen (ESM). Ministers of various States, Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande; Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh; Secretary, KSB Commodore HP Singh; representatives from States/UTs and other senior civil & military officers were in attendance. During the conference, it was discussed how to reach out to the ESM fraternity through policy changes to further assure their welfare and resettlement.

Addressing the Kendriya Sainik Board meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh described the veterans as national assets. He urged states and Union Territories to come up with innovative methods to use their extensive and useful experience for the good of the country. The Union Defence Minister stated that numerous states have employment reservations for ex-servicemen that must be strictly adhered to.

Ex-Servicemen अपने काम में दक्ष होने के साथ-साथ ईमानदार, और अनुशासन में रहते हुए देश और समाज के लिए कार्य करते हैं । सभी राज्यों में पूर्व सैनिकों के लिए नौकरियों में reservation है, परंतु इनका पूरी तरह से पालन कराना, और उसकी monitoring करने की जरूरत है: रक्षा मंत्री

About the Kendriya Sainik board meeting

Many troops are honourably released at the age of 35–40 to keep the Armed Forces young. As a result, each year an additional 60,000 soldiers are added to the 34 lakh ex-servicemen who currently make up the army. The government's steadfast commitment to the welfare of the ESM community was expressed by Rajnath Singh, who also listed several steps that the Ministry of Defence had made to ensure their growth and well-being.

“In the last three years, financial assistance of about Rs 800 crore has been provided to around 3.16 lakh beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of KSB. About Rs 240 crore were distributed to one lakh beneficiaries in the last financial year. The budget as required is being provided by the Government,” the Raksha Mantri said.

The Defence Minister also discussed the institutional grants that were awarded to 36 war memorial hospitals around the nation, including those in Dehradun, Lucknow, and Delhi, as well as the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Kirkee, and Cheshire Home in Mohali. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised once more that the ESM fraternity's medical needs come first. He further stated that facilities under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) are being reviewed regularly.

Currently, 427 polyclinics and 30 regional centres are operational. Approval for 75 Type C & D polyclinics are already given and video platform SeHAT OPD was launched to increase the reach. It is being done to empanel new, high-quality hospitals like TATA Memorial Hospitals in diverse locations. The recipients' access to medications is being made simpler.

Rajnath Singh also emphasised the unique outreach and awareness campaigns being run to connect with the ESM community. Additionally, special events are planned to involve the general public and business sector in the endeavour to support and resettle veteran servicemen. The plan automates the entire process, from application to distribution, the Defence Minister stated.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी होती है, कि कुछ राज्यों ने नए initiative लेकर Ex-Servicemen के लिए नई नौकरियों का इंतजाम किया है, हालांकि इसमें अभी बहुत कुछ करने की जरूरत है: श्री @rajnathsingh

The military was praised by the Defence Minister for maintaining border security and helping the country whenever necessary, particularly during natural disasters. He praised the veteran servicemen for maintaining their passion for serving their country even after leaving the military.

“There are differences between states or political parties on many issues. All this is part of a democracy. But, when it comes to the welfare of our soldiers & veterans, everyone comes on the same page. There is always social and political consensus for our soldiers. Just as the Armed Forces protect the whole nation equally, it is our national and collective responsibility to ensure that our soldiers lead a dignified life when they retire & return back to society,” he said.

Several times during the meet, Defence Minister Singh emphasised the veterans' important contributions, particularly while the nation was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. To help those in need around the nation, the ex-servicemen donated medicines, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and other supplies to the government's efforts. The Defence Minister asked state governments to give priority to resolving land dispute issues of ex-servicemen as well as serving personnel

The agenda included ways to expand the scope of the armed forces veterans day celebration. Enhancing pride among the Ex-servicemen community, increase in grants under the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Uniformity in State benefits/grants provided to Armed Forces personnel, establishment of ESM cooperation in respective states and instituting an award for the best performing Rajya Sainik board. The system for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH), according to Rajnath Singh, should make big progress in helping ex-servicemen with their pension problems.