Rajnath Singh Chairs Key Meet With Tri-service Chiefs Regarding Agnipath Rollout

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing a meeting today (June 19) on the Agnipath scheme at his residence. The meeting, presently underway at the Union Minister's residence, will have the Tri-services chiefs in attendance. It has been learnt that the meeting focuses on ensuring a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme.

Earlier on June 18, the Defence Minister had held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force at his residence. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen B S Raju attended the meeting. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande could not participate in the meeting as he was in Hyderabad on an official tour.

Rajnath Singh held a crucial meeting with the service chiefs shortly after the Union Home Ministry, on Saturday, announced 10% reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of CAPF and the Assam Rifles.

The Army, Navy, and Air Force on Friday announced that the enrolment process will start under the new model by next week. Notably, this comes amid violent protests in several states across the country against the recruitment scheme.

Agnipath protests

Violent protests were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, with the protestors expressing concerns about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath yojana set the trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked roads.

With crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations, and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests, fuelled by misinformation, caused anarchy in several parts of the country.

On Saturday, student organisations led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) in Bihar called for a 24-hour Bihar Bandh over the Agnipath scheme.

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

