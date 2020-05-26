Def Min Rajnath Singh Chairs Meet To Review Situation Along LAC Amid Standoff With China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, May 26, chaired a meeting to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Ladakh sector amid the standoff with China. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated in this meeting. In the meeting which lasted for more than 60 minutes, Singh was briefed about India's response to the Chinese escalation along the LAC and the Ladakh sector, as per sources. India has maintained that Chinese soldiers have not crossed over to the Indian side of the LAC.

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Speaking to the media on May 14, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines. According to sources, he visited Ladakh last week to take stock of the operational situation.

The Army Chief remarked, "As far as the situation on the northern borders is concerned, as you are aware that the LAC is not very defined, there are different perceptions on where the LAC runs. Accordingly, both sides patrol up to their accepted claim line and therefore when patrols reach at the same place at the same time then such face-offs do occur."

He elaborated, "They have occurred in the past and there is nothing new in what has happened in the last week or 10 days. It is just a matter of chance that the face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim happened during the same period. We should not read too much into this that it is a part of a coordinated plan or anything like that and nor do these incidents have any connection to any domestic or international situations as it is prevailing today. But we will deal with it as per the protocols laid down between the two countries and in accordance with the strategic guidelines."

