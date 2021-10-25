Rajnath Singh Chairs Round Table Ahead Of DefExpo 2022, Briefs More Than 200 Delegates

In an attempt to boost outreach to foreign nationals, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, in New Delhi. The intention of this Round Table revolved around briefing the Ambassadors of foreign missions regarding the planning and arrangement of the DefExpo 2022, which is scheduled to be held between March 10-13 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. More than 200 delegates including Ambassadors, Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches partook in the Round Table.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Secretary of Defence Production Raj Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence & Government of Gujarat also marked their presence during the Round Table for DefExpo. While according to his invitation to the foreign delegates for the DefExpo 2022, Rajnath Singh asserted that India was open to conducting business on a mutually beneficial and collaborative basis, in the spirit of give and take, for all-around welfare. At the Round Table today, the Defence Minister launched DefExpo 2022 website.

Defence R&D & production-ready to 'soar': Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while interacting with the attendees of the Round Table mentioned how the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sector was ready to touch new dimensions as of today. He mentioned how the PM Modi-led government had taken several initiatives to modernise the nation's armed forces. The Defence Minister also talked about the high quality of production that the department had maintained while building these weapons. While going on to claim these aforementioned, the Defence Minister went on to congratulate the defence fraternity on their efforts. Appending, he also expressed his gratitude to the Foreign Aerospace & Defence companies that had invested in the Indian defences' journey to growth.

DefExpo 2022

The DefExpo 20 coincides with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as India celebrates 75 years of Independence. During this national expo, which is said to receive a lot of international attention, India will get an opportunity not only to showcase types of equipment but also be able to explore the strength of the Indian Defence industry for forging Business partnerships further platforming an opportunity to expand.

(Image: Twitter/Daily Excelsior)