Rajnath Singh Commences Two-day Tour To Gujarat, Visits Statue Of Liberty On First Day

Union Defence Minister, who commenced his two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday, visited the Statue of Unity to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Earlier in the day, he attended the Combined Commander's Conference as well.

Through a tweet, Singh gave citizens the details of his day. "Reached Kevadia this morning to attend the Combined Commander's Conference. Started the day by visiting the 'Statue of Unity' and paying tribute to the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This place has become an important destination on India's tourism map," the tweet read.

Combined Commander's Conference

After a nine-month confrontation with China and then disengagement, the top commanders of the three forces (Army, Air Force, and Navy) for the first time will simultaneously discuss the country's common strategy and preparedness in the two-day Combined Commander's Conference that kickstarted at Kevadiya, Gujarat on Thursday.

The main agenda of the Common Military Conference this year is to review the working of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), from the unification of the three armies and the creation of theater command.

Singh, who addressed the forces on Friday, again took the microblogging site to share his views and feelings.

"Addressed the Combined Commander's Conference at Kevadia today. It is for the first time in the history of the Conference that the top military leadership is closely interacting with JCO's and other ranks. This is a step taken in the right direction."

Throwing light on the issues discussed, he wrote," I spoke on a wide range of issues pertaining to the defense and security of the nation, the emerging nature of military threats, the critical role of the Armed Forces in meeting these challenges and the nature of warfare in future."

PM Modi to address the forces

After nine months of confrontation and disengagement with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the top commanders of the three forces for the first time.

The annual Combined Commanders Conference was cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This conference is going to take place at a time when India is facing a confrontation with China on LAC for the last nine months. However, the process of disengagement has already started, but there are still many areas of LAC where there is a confrontation between the forces of the two countries.

During this conference, PM Modi will address the three forces on military and strategic direction. All top military leaderships of the three forces formulate a common strategy. In 2014, when PM Modi addressed the CCC for the first time, it was only then that the three forces suggested the conference to be moved out of Delhi. This is the reason that this conference is going to be held in Kevadia this year.

