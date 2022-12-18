Rajnath Singh Commissions Indigenously-developed INS Mormugao; ‘Make For The World...'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Mormugao, the second ship of the Project 15-Bravo guided missile destroyer in Mumbai’s Mazgaon dock today, December 18.

Notably, built almost entirely using indigenous capabilities, the warship will elevate India’s maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, said a statement by the Ministry of Defence. This is the second of the four Visakhapatnam class destroyers planned to be inducted into the Indian Navy.

Mumbai | INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/f6YGsPNqRB — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

‘Make for the world’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the stealth destroyer is one of the most powerful warships in India, “I am happy to inform the people that INS Mormugao is one of the most powerful warships built in India. It is an expression of India’s ambitions. Manufactured by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), this warship is a big example of our indigenous defence production capability. There is no doubt in future, India will not just fulfil the local shipbuilding requirements but also do it for the world. We will achieve the goal of ‘Make for the World’.”

Commenting on the aspect of building the warship indigenously, Commander Anshul Sharma (Executive Officer, Mormugao) said 70 per cent of the components in INS Mormugao are Indian and that India has enhanced the capability of manufacturing large ships, "It is quite a large component. It shows that our capacity to make big ships have increased. Sensors weapons are all indigenous which gives us the capability to fix these sensors in other ships in future," he stated.

About INS Mormugao

As per the Indian Navy, the warship measured 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth and has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes.

The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

Other features:

Surface-to-surface Missiles and surface-to-air missiles

Modern surveillance radar

Anti-submarine warfare capabilities

Can fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions

