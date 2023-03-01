Rajnath Singh Condemns Thrashing Of Galwan Martyr's Father, Bihar DGP Calls Investigation

After the father of the Galwan martyr Jai Kishore Singh was allegedly thrashed and then arrested by the police in Bihar’s Vaishali over building a memorial for his son on government land, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, has condemned the act and expressed his displeasure.

According to sources, Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged thrashing of the martyr's father, Raj Kishore Singh. Sepoy Jai Kishore got martyred during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

He was martyred on June 15, 2020, in the violent face-off between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. According to the martyr's brother, Nand Kishore Singh, who is also a sepoy in Bihar Batallion, the Jandaha police station cops reached in the night to arrest the martyr’s father and not only arrested him but also allegedly assaulted and abused him.

Bihar DGP launches investigation

Taking seriously the arrest of the father of the soldier who lost his life in the Galwan Valley incident, the Bihar Director General of Police has constituted a team and given instructions to investigate the allegations made by the martyr's brother. According to Bihar police, if any police officer or personnel is found guilty in this case, action will be taken.

Yesterday, the Bihar cops denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour with the martyr's father. They claimed the matter is of illegal land encroachment and the matter is under the course of law. The sub-divisional police officer of Mahua, Poonam Kesari mentioned that a case was registered against the martyr's family in the SC/ST act.

"On Jan 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights are being violated due to illegal encroachment. No permission was taken to build the memorial and thus his rights were violated." SDPO added

