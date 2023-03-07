Rajnath Singh Dials Gehlot After Rajasthan Police Assaults Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his state police's shocking misbehaviour with widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. The Defence Minister has sought details of the incident and demanded that the state government take action in the matter. During the phone call, Chief Minister Gehlot assured strict action on the incident and promised to fulfill the demands of the widows.

The Defence Minister’s involvement came after the three widows of Pulwama martyrs launched a protest in Jaipur alleging that the Rajasthan government is yet to fulfill the promises made to the families of the martyrs. However, the incident only came to light when the Rajasthan police assaulted the protesting women when they expressed their intention to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Widows of Pulwama martyrs meet Sachin Pilot

While the Gehlot-led government was accused of ignoring the demands of the widows of Pulwama martyrs, Congress leader, and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met the protesting women and extended his support to them.

"They (widows of Pulwama martyrs) are protesting for the last few days in Jaipur. We should all join hands and provide every sort of support to these women as their husbands have given up their lives for the nation. The state government should give them appropriate compensation to them,” Sachin Pilot said after the meeting.

Notably, the protestors have earlier met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking permission to end their lives over the non-fulfillment of promises.

The demands of the protesting women include installing statues of the jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds, and constructing roads in their village. They have been sitting on a dharna led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena since February 28 against the Gehlot government.