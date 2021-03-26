Rajnath Singh Discusses Ways To 'deepen Defence Cooperation' With South Korean Counterpart

During his three-day visit to India, South Korea Defence Minister Suh Wook on March 26 met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a bid to discuss defence cooperation between the two nations. According to ANI, the South Korean minister was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and he paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The two leaders jointly also inaugurated the Indo-Korean Bilateral Friendship Park at Delhi Cantonment, which has been built to commemorate the contribution of Indian peacekeepers during the Korean War in 1950-53.

Indo-Korean Bilateral Friendship Park

According to a press release, the newly inaugurated park is spread across a green area of six acres. It includes an entrance gate beautifully made in Korean style signifying the graceful culture, a jogging track, a well-landscaped garden and an amphitheatre. It also has an imposing handshake artefact standing tall at the entrance bearing flags of India and South Korea which was unveiled by Suh Wook and Rajnath Singh.

Further, the park also has a “larger than life” statue of General KS Thimayya, a celebrated soldier who led the Indian contingent as Chairman of Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission (NNRC) in Korea headed by India. The five pillars raised in the backdrop of General Thimayya’s statue are embossed with details of operations carried out by 60 Parachute Field Ambulance during the Korean war where they had treated about 1,95,000 cases and performed about 2,300 field surgeries, the press note read.

It added, “ One pillar also encompasses Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s narration of Korea as “The Lamp of the East” which was published in Korean daily “Dong-A-llbo” in 1929”.

The South Korean Defence Minister will now travel to Agra, as per the defence ministry. It is worth noting that last year in December, India and South Korea had held consultations on issues related to bilateral cooperation and international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response and coordination at multilateral forums. It is also worth mentioning that Wook’s visit comes after the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in India for a three-day visit, where he had observed the significance of the relationship between India and the US.

(Image: @rajnathsingh/Twitter)