Poonch Terror Attack: 5 Army Jawans Killed, Rajnath Singh 'Anguished By Tragedy'

After five Indian army soldiers were martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, various political leaders of the country have reacted to the incident and have sent their condolences to the bereaved families.

Reacting to the incident, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh said, “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in the Union territory last week.

Responding to the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply pained with the tragic news of 5 Indian Army soldiers killed in Rajouri Sector of Jammu & Kashmir when terrorists fired at it. The truck reportedly caught fire due to grenade blast. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families of brave soldiers.”

Deeply pained with the tragic News of 5 Indian Army soldiers killed in Rajouri Sector of Jammu & Kashmir when terrorists fired at it.

The truck reportedly caught fire due to grenade blast.

My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families of brave soldiers🙏🏻



Wishing speedy… pic.twitter.com/SGjwv79evI — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 20, 2023

Poonch terror attack

Five Indian army soldiers lost their lives while one was critically injured in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists opened fire and hurled grenades at a truck carrying the jawans. The incident occurred at Bhata Dhurian Falls in the Mendhar sub-division.

The soldiers martyred in the attack were: Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sephoy Harkrishan Singh and Sephoy Sewak Singh.

@Whiteknight_IA salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in #Poonch Sector on 20 Apr 23. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/50D9HRdssa — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 20, 2023

The soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed in the region to conduct counter-terrorism operations. Following the incident, the army launched a search operation to identify the perpetrators.