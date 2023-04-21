Last Updated:

Poonch Terror Attack: 5 Army Jawans Killed, Rajnath Singh 'Anguished By Tragedy'

Reacting to the incident, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh said that he is anguished by the tragedy that took place in Poonch district of J&K on April 20.

After five Indian army soldiers were martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, various political leaders of the country have reacted to the incident and have sent their condolences to the bereaved families.  

Reacting to the incident, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh said, “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in the Union territory last week.

Responding to the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply pained with the tragic news of 5 Indian Army soldiers killed in Rajouri Sector of Jammu & Kashmir when terrorists fired at it. The truck reportedly caught fire due to grenade blast. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families of brave soldiers.”

Poonch terror attack

Five Indian army soldiers lost their lives while one was critically injured in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists opened fire and hurled grenades at a truck carrying the jawans. The incident occurred at Bhata Dhurian Falls in the Mendhar sub-division. 

The soldiers martyred in the attack were: Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sephoy Harkrishan Singh and Sephoy Sewak Singh.

The soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed in the region to conduct counter-terrorism operations. Following the incident, the army launched a search operation to identify the perpetrators. 

 

