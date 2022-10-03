Rajnath Singh Flies In India's New LCH Helicopter; Says 'Prachand' Is A Message To Enemies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after personally flying the 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) explained its characteristics and said it's needless to define name which is self-explanatory for the enemy (It means 'fierce').

Defence Minister Singh took the LCH sortie at the Jodhpur Airbase after 10 of the helicopters were inducted into the Indian Airforce (IAF). During the induction, Rajnath Singh said there was a need for attack helicopters for the defence forces, which was keenly felt during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Notably, the indigenously manufactured LCH is basically an attack helicopter capable of operating in any terrain, weather, or altitude.

There is no need to define ‘Prachand’, the LCH itself is capable of sending out a message to the enemy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after his LCH sortie at Jodhpur IAF airbase pic.twitter.com/KQoRtRjvfH — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

‘No need to define Prachand’

It is needless to explain the meaning of LCH named as Prachand (Fierce), said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, “There is no need to define ‘Prachand’, the LCH itself is capable of sending out a message to the enemy,” and praised the capabilities of the helicopter, as one of the best globally, “LCH is one of the best light combat helicopters in the world. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, it can perform in any terrain and has all-weather, all-altitude combat capabilities.”

#LIVE | LCH is one of the best light combat helicopters in the world. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, it can perform in any terrain and has all-weather, all-altitude combat capabilities: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after taking a sortie in 'Prachand' - https://t.co/jxCqUlO1Xg pic.twitter.com/kBMEW82wfz — Republic (@republic) October 3, 2022

‘All-weather copter’: Rajnath Singh on 'Prachand'

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) can fly in any terrain and weather, said Rajnath Singh and added, "This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army," said the Ministry of Defence.

He also recalled the need for attack helicopters for the defence forces especially in the wake of the Kargil war, "For a long time, there was a need for attack helicopters and during the 1999 Kargil war, its need was felt seriously. The LCH is a result of research and development for two decades and its induction into IAF is an important milestone in defence production."

IMAGE: PTI