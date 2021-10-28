Rajnath Singh Hails DRDO & TBRL For Manufacturing Crucial world-class Defence Technologies

As the Centre continues to augment the capabilities of India's indigenous Defence industry, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday marked his presence at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandigarh, Punjab. Singh met with scientists and hailed them for developing systems at par with international standards.

TBRL Director Prateek Kishore briefed the Defence Minister about the products developed by the laboratory and regarding the several critical technologies on which the work is in process.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy along with senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Minister hails DRDO for providing crucial defence technologies

Discoursing with more than 500 scientists and officials of the DRDO, Singh praised TBRL, which became operational as a two-room facility, for becoming a pivotal Research and Development establishment that is providing crucial defence technologies.

Singh appreciated the role of the laboratory in the design and development of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG), the first munition manufactured by the private sector for the Armed Forces, which was handed over to the Indian Army in the presence of Union Minister Rajnath Singh in August this year.

The grenades achieved functional reliability of more than 99.5% in production. Rajnath Singh termed MMGH, which reflects the capabilities of TBRL and the scientists, as 'world-class'.

Commending the DRDO for developing an international standard defence mechanism, the Defence Minister noted about the Bund Blasting Device Mark II, which has been designed and developed by TBRL. The device was handed over to the Indian Army earlier this month.

'Indicator of the country's growing capability'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called these development indicators of India 'the indicator of the country's growing capability' in products and technology required to meet the operational requirement of the Armed Forces.

"These developments reflect the Government's vision to equip the Armed Forces with indigenously developed and state-of-the-art weapons/equipment/systems through active participation of the private sector. This is advancing the country's military and economic strength towards self-reliance."

Singh noted the achievements of TBRL, including reaching an advanced level of development of fourth-generation electronic fuses which will be contemporary as well as safer and more reliable, and the development of Baffle Range of just 20 acres from 500 acres that will enable training troops using less land.

Prepared to face any challenge if the need arises: Rajnath Singh

Singh reaffirmed that India is a peace-loving country and initiating any kind of violence or conflict is against its values. He subsequently gave people assurance, stating, "Our country is fully prepared to face any challenge if the need arises."

While emphasising the increased use of dynamic warfare strategies in the present day, Union Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted all stakeholders involved in defence manufacturing to keep a close look at the newest technological developments while preparing themselves to stay contemporary with indigenous capabilities.

The Defence Minister called the TBRL to form long-term partnerships with academic institutions to make them stay abreast with the latest technologies while focussing on building a strong theoretical foundation.

Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat, too, lauded the efforts made by TBRL to make the Armed Forces "capable".

The Defence Minister also inaugurated the Augmented Environmental Test facility. Also, the TRBL-developed warhead for Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Mk-II, was handed over to Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur on the occasion.

