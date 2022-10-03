Rajnath Singh Hails Induction Of Indigenous LCH, Lays Bare Significance Amid Ukraine War

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the induction of India's first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jodhpur. Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine helicopter has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Defence Minister stressed that the LCH will enhance the IAF's capability and highlighted its importance in the wake of the recent Ukraine conflict.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remarked, "The Indian Air Force has inducted the country's first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter today. The induction of this LCH having tremendous strength, tremendous speed and tremendous attacking potential not only enhances our Air Force capability but also is a big step in self-reliance in defence production. The induction of this mighty LCH at the start of Amrit Kaal shows your resolve to make the Indian Air Force the world's best Air Force by the time India marks 100 years of Independence."

He added, "LCH is capable of dodging others, carrying a variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the site quickly. This versatile helicopter meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains. It is an ideal platform for both our Army and Air Force."

'Result of 2 decades of research and development'

On this occasion, Rajnath Singh lamented the lack of focus on indigenisation in defence production in the pre-NDA government era. He elaborated, "As a result, the Indian Air Force had to depend on foreign-origin attack helicopters. The Indian Air Force which achieved success in the world as part of the UN Peacekeeping Force had to take the help of foreign attack helicopters. The need for indigenous attack helicopters was felt in the country for a long time. An acute need for this was experienced during the Kargil War in 1999. The result of two decades of research and development is LCH".

In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Defence Minister opined, "Whether it is the recent Ukrainian conflict or the previous conflicts, it gives us the lesson that heavy weapon systems and platforms which are unable to move rapidly on the battlefield have low capability and become an easy target for the enemies many times. That's why there has been a question mark over the use of heavy machines in recent conflicts. In this context, it was the need of the hour to move towards the development of equipment and platforms which are mobile, more flexible and lethal."