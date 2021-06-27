Rajnath Singh Hails PM For Fulfilling Commitment To Veterans Through One Rank, One Pension

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the commitment made to armed forces veterans by providing the 'one rank one pension scheme.' Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit and is scheduled to inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and will also interact with the troops deployed in the region.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the commitment given to the Armed Forces veterans by providing for one rank one pension," the Defence Minister said while addressing army veterans in Leh on the first of his three-day trip.

Had a wonderful interaction with the veterans of the Armed Forces in Leh today. Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ is committed to the welfare of Ex-Servicemen. Sharing the link of my speech. https://t.co/CDJZlekVzA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 27, 2021

While explaining the problem of resettlement after service, he stated, "Along with this, job fairs are also organized by the Directorate General Resettlement from time to time, in which a large number of veterans are given employment. We are trying to speed up this work."



"Our aim is that all of you should be taken care of in the same way you all have taken care of the security of the country. Despite this, if you people have any problem somewhere, then a helpline has also been arranged for that," he asserted.

While lauding the soldiers, Singh said, "The dedication of our soldiers and veterans towards the country is exemplary. I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all."

One Rank One Pension scheme

In November 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the One Rank One Pension scheme for armed forces veterans was a historic step to ensure the well-being of our soldiers, as he had greeted them on the fifth anniversary of his government's decision to implement OROP.

OROP is aimed at ensuring uniform pensions for veterans retiring in the same rank with the same length of service irrespective of when they retire.

Last year, on the anniversary of the implementation of OROP, a Defence Ministry statement had said a sum of ₹10795.4 crores was disbursed to 20,60,220 Defence Forces Pensioners or Family Pensioners as arrears on account of implementation of OROP.

“The yearly recurring expenditure on account of OROP is about ₹7123.38 crores and for about six years starting from 01.07.2014, the total recurring expenditure worked out to approximately ₹42740.28 crore,” the statement had said.

