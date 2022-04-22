Rajnath Singh Hails PM Modi's 'authentic' Speech On Guru Tegh Bahadur; Thanks PM For Event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to the nation at an event in the Red Fort on Thursday, to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur. Rajnath Singh stressed PM Modi's 'authentic' views on 'Indian traditions making sacrifices to protect culture and society'.

"At the 400th Prakash Parv celebrations of Sri Guru TegBahadur ji today, the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi , gave his views with great authenticity on the Indian tradition of making all sacrifices to protect the culture and society and the teachings of Sikh Gurus. Thank you very much to the Prime Minister for this grand event", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajnath Singh extended greetings on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations and said, "On the occasion of 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ji, I bow to him with reverence. The epitome of courage and sacrifice, Guru Saheb ji worked for the upliftment of the entire society and inspired the struggle against injustice. The coming generations will also continue to take inspiration from him."

PM Modi addresses nation on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary

On April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort. Before he addressed the nation, PM Modi released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. It is to be noted that the Red Fort was chosen as the venue for the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations as it was from here that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Teg Bahadur in 1675.

During his address, PM Modi said, "In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith".

Stating that India never posed a threat to any country or society despite the fact several empires ruled the country, the Prime Minister said, "Even today we think about the welfare of the whole world".

Image: PTI/ANI