Rajnath Singh Hails Role Of ADMM In Maintaining Peace & Stability Over Last Decade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) has been the basis of peace and stability in the region since the last decade. Speaking on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, Singh said that ADMM has grown to become the fulcrum of peace, stability and rules-based order in this region.

“Our collective achievement in the past decade has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical security cooperation We need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bioterrorism and pandemic diseases.” The Union Minister said while be addressing the ADMM plus meeting.

He stated that threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber-related crimes and terrorism remain challenges that the ADMM needs to address as a forum.

READ | Indian Navy An Outstanding Force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

“As we enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, will go a long way in bringing sustained peace to the region,” Singh added.

Speaking on the new challenges that have emerged due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Minister said, since the virus does not respect national boundaries, the response to it also needs to be collective and collaborative.

“It is our common challenge which requires endeavours at all levels. We appreciate efforts of all ASEAN participants and are constantly looking at imbibing the best practices as institutionalized by the members in fighting COVID-19,” he said.

READ | Rajnath Singh Holds Virtual Talks With Vietnamese Defence Minister

Collectively response to challenges of bioterrorism

Highlighting the need to address the threats of bioterrorism and transnational trafficking, Rajnath Singh said the support of the military establishments of the respective countries to their civilian law enforcement counterparts is important. "The conduct of field training exercises and table-top exercises amongst the ADMM Plus countries are important tools for us to understand each other, cooperate to enhance security and maintain peace in the region," he said.

READ | India Can Be Significant Player In 6G Technology: Defence Secretary

"Our joint statement on Advancing Partnership for Sustainable Security in 2019 reflected the commitment of the ADMM Plus Defence Ministers to the maintenance of regional peace, stability and security. Our ability, to collectively respond to challenges in the region based on the fundamentals of freedom, inclusivity and openness will define our future," the Minister said.

ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN members and it’s eight Dialogue Partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region.

READ | Big 2020 For Indian Armed Forces: China Escalation To Indigenisation Push, 10 Developments