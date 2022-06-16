Rajnath Singh Has Tea With Soldiers At LoC; Tells Them 'the Biggest Contribution Is Yours'

On his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with soldiers at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) and was seen having snacks and tea with them. This comes after he reviewed India’s preparedness along the LoC. Earlier in the day, while addressing soldiers, Singh took a dig at Pakistan for constantly trying to disrupt peace across the LoC and hit out at their strategy of "bleed India with a thousand cuts".

In an interaction with the soldiers, Singh said, "If you all are not there, we won't be able to function. The biggest contribution is yours. The world's outlook toward India has now changed. Recently I visited Vietnam, and I saw that everyone praises India. They also trust Indian forces in terms of security. You all deserve to be appreciated."

Visited a forward post in Jammu & Kashmir today and reviewed India’s preparedness along the LoC. pic.twitter.com/0xHApo5ebb — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2022

In his address to the soldiers at the Baramulla cantonment, the Defense Minister thrashed Pakistan for anti-India activities and said, "Militants conduct attacks on the Indian side on a regular basis however the militant attacks have reduced drastically and the credit has to be given to the security forces, soldiers of CRPF, BSF and the J&K police. I congratulate you all on your success. Pakistan is also looking for opportunities with its 'Bleed India with a thousand cuts' strategy. However, you are such a formidable fencing wire of the country, that anybody who tries to cut you end up bleeding themselves. The people of the country have full faith that you are ready to face any eventuality."

Defense Minister on a 2-day J&K visit

Rajnath Singh will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on June 17. Earlier the Defence Minister tweeted and remembered the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Galwan Valley who fought valiantly on June 15-16, 2020. Paying homage to them, Defence Minister Singh said that their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.