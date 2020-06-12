Rajnath Singh Holds Review Meeting With CDS Bipin Rawat, LAC Stand Off Discussed

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and TRI service chiefs on the LAC situation. The meeting comes on the heels of repeated dialogue between India and China who have attempted to resolve the border row with continuing diplomatic and military engagements for an “early resolution” of the stand-off between border troops.

Earlier on June 11, people familiar with developments confirmed the build-up of Chinese forces extended to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Last month’s violent confrontations between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh and north Sikkim triggered a military build-up on both sides of the LAC that stretched from Ladakh to Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, two senior officers said on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

India And China Disengage At Multiple Points

Disengagement at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh was seen on Tuesday. Earlier it was stated that Indian and Chinese officials will continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas.

The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.



The sources said to reciprocate the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas. Sources said the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts.

Indian Military Team Ready For Talks With China In Next Few Days

Meanwhile, members of the Indian military team are in Chushul preparing for talks with China which are likely to be held in the next few days. This comes a few days after Corps Commander level talks were held in Moldo on Sunday between the two nation.

The team has been provided with directions and instructions from the Army headquarters and government officials to help in the resolution of the matter which has entered its second month now.

"Members of the military team are in Chushul and preparing for talks expected to be held in the next few days," sources told ANI.

