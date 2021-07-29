Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Tajik Counterpart, Focus On Expanding Defence Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while attending the SCO's Defence Ministers' conclave, being held in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, met with his counterpart Sherali Mirzo to discuss advancing defence cooperation between both states.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister stated, "Had an excellent meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Defence, Col. Gen. Sherali Mirzo in Dushanbe today. We had extensive discussions on expanding defence cooperation between both the countries."

Singh arrived in Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an eight-nation influential grouping. On July 28, Rajnath Singh pitched for concerted efforts to deal with terrorism and other security challenges prevalent in the region at SCO.

"Terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace and security. Any act of terror and support to such acts, including cross-border terrorism, committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives, is a crime against humanity," Rajnath said while addressing the SCO meet.

SCO Defence Ministers' Conclave

The defence minister is visiting Dushanbe from July 27 to 29 to attend the annual meeting of the defence ministers of member states. China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is also attending the SCO conclave but no bilateral meeting has been scheduled between Singh and the Chinese leader. However, sources did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Singh and Wei on the sidelines of the conclave.

July 29 is expected to be the main day of engagement which includes a collective call by SCO delegates and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. Tajikistan is chair of the grouping which has eight member states namely, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and 4 central Asian countries namely, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

In his address, officials said, Rajnath Singh is expected to delve into regional security challenges, including terrorism and ways to deal with them. The Defence Minister met with his Tajikistan counterpart Col Gen Sherali Mirzo to discuss bilateral as well as other issues of mutual interest.