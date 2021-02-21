Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 26th 'Hunar Haat’ In New Delhi, Emphasises 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the 26th 'Hunar Haat' organized by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs from February 20 to March 1, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from over 31 states and Union Territories are participating in the event.

While inaugurating the event, Rajnath Singh said that master artisans and craftsmen can contribute big time to the country's economy and the central government's aim is to take the rural industries' annual turnover of about Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore within the next two to three years. Singh also said the event would go a long way in achieving the objective of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

The Defense Minister also appreciated Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for his efforts and said, "This is a beautiful exhibition of our traditional art and craft. This shows our cultural mosaic. Congratulating Naqvi for his hard work to promote Aatmanirbharta. This will enhance GDP contribution and will also enhance our economy."

"This also helps in branding our culture at national and international levels. Our artists will get a good price once it gets good branding. We will also generate more employment opportunities through this. This will promote vocal for local," he added.

Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi was the Guest of Honour at the inauguration. Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary P K Das and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Rajnath Singh In Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh will also address the party's Yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. "On February 21, 2021, I would be in Salem to address the youth of Tamil Nadu at the state BJP Yuva morcha convention and look forward to my Salem visit this Sunday," Singh said in a tweet. Polls are due in the southern state, along with its neighbours Kerala and Puducherry, in the next two months.

