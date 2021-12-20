Rajnath Singh Inaugurates GIS-based Automatic Water Supply System For Cantonment Boards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based 'Automatic Water Supply System' for residents of Cantonment Boards on Defence Estates Day 2021, according to the Ministry of Defence. The ministry informs that, the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) created the module of the GIS-based water supply system for Cantonment Boards under the guidance of the Defence Secretary and Director General of Defence Estates, Delhi.

According to the ministry, providing water to Cantonment residents is a simple and quick process. It is a fully automated system that allows citizens to find the location of their water supply connection, automatically determine the nearest water pipeline, define the capacity of all water supply lines, calculate distance based on location, and pay the amount owing, including connection fees, online. The module also makes it easier to get approval for a water connection online. Following the system's approval, the appropriate department in the Cantt Board will guarantee that actual water connections are made within the specified timeframes. The method is simple to use, effective, and transparent.

GIS-Based automatic water supply system for Cantonment Boards

As per the official release, "The module further facilitates sanction for water connection online. Once the system issues sanction, the concerned Department in Cantt Board will ensure actual water connection within given timelines. The system is highly user friendly, efficient and transparent."

This GIS system is the country's first of its sort. Because there is no physical involvement for clearance/sanction of the water connection, it is based on 'minimum government' and supports the concept of maximum governance. Citizens apply to local bodies in a traditional water supply system, and the application is processed, which takes time. The payments must be paid offline, and there is no time limit for receiving a water connection. BISAG has successfully installed the GIS module, and Bharat Electronics Limited has integrated it with the e-Chhawani portal (BEL).

