Rajnath Singh inaugurates Three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' In Jhansi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, November 17, inaugurated the three-day Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. After inaugurating the event at Mukt Kashi Manch, the Union Minister addressed the gathering. He said, "This festival connects us with the 'Gaurav Gatha' of India, connects us with the struggles of India's independence & also associates with the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of independence."

Praising the Queen of Jhansi, Rajnath Singh remarked, "The contribution of Maharani Laxmibai in India's first freedom struggle is incomparable. When the princely states were kneeling one after the other in front of the British, then Queen Lakshmibai had clearly said that 'I will not give my Jhansi.' Maharani Laxmibai lost her loved ones at a very young age, lost her child and even lost her kingdom but she never lost her honour, self-respect. This feeling was ingrained in her which set her on the pinnacle of bravery. The heroism of Rani Laxmibai had given a new dimension to women's power. She had re-awakened the power of women."

Union Defence Minister noted, "For Maharani Laxmibai, her being a woman never became a hindrance in the battlefield. Many people in our society think that ​​women are weak, but they should learn from fighters like Maharani Laxmi Bai, Anvati Bai, Jhalkari Bai who showed bravery in the battlefield."

He mentioned, "When Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had formed the Azad Hind Fauj, he also formed a Rani Laxmibai Regiment in 1942. Bose also believed that the freedom struggle is incomplete without the participation of women that make half the population."

"After independence, women did not get a chance to participate actively in the work of national defence. But now the situation is changing very fast. Especially since Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken over the reins of the country, the participation of women in every force is increasing," the BJP leader added.

Rajnath Singh on Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv

He said, "When I was the Home Minister of the country, I had issued an advisory to all the states that women should be given 33% representation in the security forces. The participation of women in all police forces and paramilitary forces has now increased."

Singh added, "Now, every closed door is being opened for women in the army as well. We have increased the participation of women in all three wings of the defence forces. Girls are also being given admission in Sainik Schools. India's most prestigious military training institute National Defence Academy, located in Pune, has also been opened for women. You all will be surprised to know that in the last few days, about two lakh girls from all over the country have appeared for admission in NDA."

The Union Minister while mentioning the efforts made by the Government, said, "I am happy to say that because of all the efforts by the government, our country has progressed very fast on the path of 'self-reliance'. Whatever programmes are going to happen in the coming days, they are going to present this changed meaning of freedom in front of us. With the joint efforts of the Government and the industry, we should not only achieve the goal of 'make in India' but also 'make for the world', which is an important resolution related to the defence of this country. We will accomplish this."

Lauding Yogi-government in Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh automatically comes to the fore when it comes to maintaining law and order anywhere in the country and curbing mafia raj. Under Yogiji's government, the goon mafia has either given up bullying or they have been forced to leave their business."

"Seeing the grandeur and splendour of this entire meeting place, it seems that every nook and corner of Jhansi is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with full gusto. This festival is associated with the resolve to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of this country. So it is our responsibility to ensure its success," he concluded.

Image: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter