Rajnath Singh Inducts INS Visakhapatnam Into Indian Navy, Hails Aatmanirbhar Capabilities

In a major boost to the Indian Navy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday induced INS Visakhapatnam in the force at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. One of the four stealth guided-missile destroyer ships, INS Visakhapatnam is also the first destroyer ship under Project 15B.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the induction ceremony hailed India's defence sector and said, "We will not only make ships for our needs but the world's needs. Make in India, Make for the world."

Further tracing India's shipbuilding capabilities since the medieval period, he said that the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam will fulfil the capabilities of the Indian Navy to a great capacity. "I was told that this lethal warship, built by MDSL, is 75% in terms of content, and completely indigenous in terms of design. Our 'self-reliance' in the field of shipbuilding, was once a major reason for our recognition all over the world", he added.

"I am confident that INS Visakhapatnam will live up to her name and strengthen India's maritime security system", he proclaimed. Mentioning the Atmanirbhar Bharat dynamics, Singh highlighted, "Nations are quickly building up their militaries, 2.21 trillion dollars are likely to be invested by nations in the next two years on military spending. In this light, we must make the most of indigenous and Aatmanirbhar capabilities. The government will give whatever support it can."

Further recalling the development of the Indian Navy in the last five financial years, he said that most of the achievements were possible with the help of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative with the use of Swadeshi products. The Defence Minister further added that the 'Make in India' initiative has aided the Navy and it has given 76% AON, and 66% cost-basis contracts to Indian vendors in 2014, and indigenisation of about 90% Naval Ammunition has taken place till now.

Apart from that, Singh in an indirect strike on China criticised the responsibility of certain nations with narrow hegemonic thought for defying and weakening the laws of the seas.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh who was the guest of honour at the commissioning event was accompanied by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and many other officials from the defence ministry.

INS Visakhapatnam

Build with the use of indigenous steel DMR 249A, INS Visakhapatnam is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7,400 tons. The commissioning of the destroyer ship also finds significance in terms of the country’s feat in self-sufficiency. Almost three-quarters of the ship’s contents have been made in India, contributing towards the country’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative. Equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, the ship is one of the biggest machinery to the rollout of Indian docks in a while.

