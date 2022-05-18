Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 18 witnessed the P8I aircraft's surveillance and anti-submarine capabilities during his visit to Mumbai. After completing the sortie, the Raksha Mantri said that the Indian Navy is fully capable of keeping the nation safe. The Defence Minister was in Mumbai to inaugurate the two frontline warships - INS Surat and INS Udaygiri. During the visit, he also undertook a sortie aboard the Indian Navy P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft over the Arabian sea.

The Union Minister undertook a mission sortie along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior Navy officers.

He said, "My trust in the Indian Navy has increased many folds. Indian Navy is fully capable to keep the nation safe," and further added that he got the opportunity to closely experience the capabilities of the Indian Navy with the help of CNS Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Commanding officer of the squadron Sudeep.

Sortie onboard anti-submarine warfare aircraft

During the mission sortie aboard the Indian Navy's P8I aircraft at the Mazgaon Docks in Mumbai, the Minister reviewed the demonstration of the various capabilities of the aircraft including long-range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, ASW missions and Search and Rescue capabilities employing the state-of-the-art mission suite and sensors.

"I got to know how dedicatedly and responsibly the Indian Navy is guarding the borders. I want to congratulate all of them for the service," the Union Minister said.

Strength of Navy's P8I Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft

The P8I's state-of-the-art sensors like multi-mode electronic intelligence system, sonobuoys, EO/IR camera, etc, and advanced weapons like Harpoon Anti-shipping Missile and Mk54 torpedo provide a robust and rugged platform to the Indian Navy to deter and destroy.

The induction of this aircraft in 2013 has boosted the capability to conduct continuous surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean region (IOR). The aircraft has also been used on the International border, Line of Control and Line of Actual Control to keep an eye on the movement of the adversaries. During the tri-services operations, the P8I has also worked along land frontiers operating jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Image: Twitter/@RAJNATHSINGH