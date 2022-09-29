Rajnath Singh Interacts With Jawans In Assam, Reviews Infrastructure Development Along LAC

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Dinjan military station in Assam to review infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He was briefed about operational preparedness by Lieutenant General RC Tiwari of GOC 3 Corps and other senior officers. During his visit to the military station in Assam, Singh was accompanied by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Commander Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and other senior officers.

Leaving New Delhi for a three day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. I shall be interacting with troops and also review the progress of Sela tunnel, during the visit. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 28, 2022

Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers. pic.twitter.com/cucUZhEgYx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 28, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers

The Indian Army soldiers stand tall on the borders to protect the citizens of the nation, withstanding all odds. Despite being deployed in harsh geographical regions, the Army soldiers perform their duty with ease. A video of Indian Army troops has gone viral on social media where they can be seen singing 'Sandese Aate Hain' song as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with them at Dinjan Military Station in Assam.

In the video, the Defence Minister appreciated their efforts as the soldiers sang the 'Sandese Aate Hain' song from the Bollywood movie 'Border'. He even started singing the song alongside the soldiers.

Netizens say, 'How beautiful is this'

The video shared by news agency ANI has garnered more than 127K views and garnered the attention of netizens. Social media users took to the microblogging site to appreciate the sacrifice and talent of Indian army soldiers. One user wrote, "Hats off to our great soldiers who sacrifice their youth and life to keep us in comfort zones۔ Any facility under sky is far less to them to compensate the services they provide to us." Another netizen tweeted, "How beautiful is this? Salute to their sacrifices." Another user wrote, "Really , after seeing this eyes fulfill with tears jai hind." Check out some netizens reactions:

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@ANI