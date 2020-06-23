'All Our Proposals Received A Positive Response From Russia': Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Interacting with the media in Moscow on the second day of his Russia visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stated that he was looking forward to participating in the 75th Victory Day Parade on June 24. He conveyed his greetings to the friendly people of Russia, especially the veterans who have contributed a lot to the common security of both nations. Mentioning that he had arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence, Singh opined that it was a matter of pride that an Indian Military contingent will be marching in the Red Square on Wednesday.

Terming this as a sign of the everlasting friendship of the Armed Forces of both countries, the Defence Minister observed that this was the first foreign visit of an Indian official delegation after the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the defence relationship was one of the most important pillars of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia. Singh reviewed the defence relationship with Russia Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov earlier in the day. According to him, the discussions were not just productive but also all Indian proposals had received a positive response from the Russian side. He also issued a reminder that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in 2020.

Rajnath Singh's Russia visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Moscow on Monday evening where he was received by Major General Kosenko Vasily Alexandrovich and the Indian Ambassador to Russia. During his visit, he visited the Indian Embassy and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue. Additionally, Defence Secretary Dr.Ajay Kumar met Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Col. General AV Fomin. In his meeting with Russia Deputy PM Yury Borisov, Singh discussed ways to increase defence cooperation.

As per sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's contingent has made it clear that the former shall not meet his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Russia. Fenghe is also currently in Russia. This comes even as India and China have been at loggerheads after the violent clash in the Galwan valley area on June 15.

