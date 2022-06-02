Rajnath Singh, Israel Defence Minister Hold 'productive' Talks On Bolstering Defence Ties

During his official visit to India, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing and increasing defence cooperation by proposing a vision for future collaboration between the two countries. Meanwhile, India and Israel also adopted a "vision statement" to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which is expected to pave the way for future defence engagement.

"Warm and productive meeting with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Gantz in New Delhi. Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global & regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel [sic]," Singh wrote on Twitter.

According to a statement by the Indian Defence Ministry, the two leaders held a discussion on subjects such as global strategic challenges, military collaboration, defence industrial cooperation, and collaborative Research & Development (R&D). In addition, Singh and Gantz also reviewed a cooperation agreement inked between India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel's Directorate for Defense Research & Development, which will allow the countries to expand technological collaboration and development.

Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global & regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel.

Cooperation between India & Israel to be in line with 'Make in India' vision

The Ministers also expressed their desire to expand defence cooperation between the two nations, in a way that harnesses Israel's technological advancements and operational experience, as well as India's outstanding development and manufacturing capabilities.

"Cooperation between the countries would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Make in India' vision," the MoD said in the statement. It further stated that the Defence Minister of both countries also discussed partnerships within the Government-to-Government framework, military training, and technology cooperation, with a focus on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and defensive capabilities.

India-Israel relations

It is pertinent to mention here that India and Israel share extensive and comprehensive economic, military, and political relationships between them. Defence and agriculture have been the two fundamental cornerstones of bilateral engagement since relations between the two countries were upgraded in 1992.

India is one of the largest buyers of Israeli military equipment and Israel is the second-largest supplier of military equipment to India after Russia. During the administration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political relations between the two countries also improved significantly, with India abstaining from voting against Israel in several UN resolutions.

(Image: @DefenceMinIndia/Twitter)