The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Well Done Captain: Rajnath Lauds Army Doctors Who Helped In Delivery Of Passenger In Train

General News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of two women doctors of the Indian Army who helped in the premature delivery of a passenger on a train

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of two women doctors of the Indian Army who helped in the premature delivery of a passenger on a train. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh appreciated the captains for their professionalism and compassion. "Well done captains!" he said.

READ | Rajnath Singh Congratulates Hemant Soren As JMM Chief Becomes 11th CM Of Jharkhand

Army Doctors deliver premature baby in train

The incident took place on Sunday when a pregnant woman had premature labour. Fortunately, the two Indian Army doctors were at the spot and lend their hands for safe delivery. The doctors – Captain Amandeep and Captain Lalitha of 172 Military Hospital –ensured a successful premature delivery on Howrah Express at 172 Military Hospital in Gurdaspur. Both the mother and the child are said to be fit and fine. The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted the good news that drew wide appreciation on social media.

READ | Railway Min Piyush Goyal Lauds 2 Army Doctors For Aiding Woman In Delivery Onboard Train

Railway Min Piyush Goyal lauds army doctors

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of safe premature delivery of a baby on board in a running train. He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the "compassion and professionalism" of the two doctors. 

READ | J&K Army Organises Free Medical Camp In Rajouri

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS ON CABINET
GIRIRAJ SINGH:SHIV SENA HAS CHANGED
CONG MISLEADING PEOPLE: G K REDDY
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
SANJEEV BALYAN'S ALLEGATIONS
ISRO OFFICIAL PLAYS FLUTE