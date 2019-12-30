Well Done Captain: Rajnath Lauds Army Doctors Who Helped In Delivery Of Passenger In Train

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of two women doctors of the Indian Army who helped in the premature delivery of a passenger on a train. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh appreciated the captains for their professionalism and compassion. "Well done captains!" he said.

Well done Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep! They have shown true professionalism and the humane face of the Indian Army. https://t.co/KG66Gr8sYf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 29, 2019

READ | Rajnath Singh Congratulates Hemant Soren As JMM Chief Becomes 11th CM Of Jharkhand

Army Doctors deliver premature baby in train

The incident took place on Sunday when a pregnant woman had premature labour. Fortunately, the two Indian Army doctors were at the spot and lend their hands for safe delivery. The doctors – Captain Amandeep and Captain Lalitha of 172 Military Hospital –ensured a successful premature delivery on Howrah Express at 172 Military Hospital in Gurdaspur. Both the mother and the child are said to be fit and fine. The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted the good news that drew wide appreciation on social media.

Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express.

Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.#NationFirst#WeCare pic.twitter.com/AFQGybwJJ6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 28, 2019

READ | Railway Min Piyush Goyal Lauds 2 Army Doctors For Aiding Woman In Delivery Onboard Train

Railway Min Piyush Goyal lauds army doctors

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of safe premature delivery of a baby on board in a running train. He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the "compassion and professionalism" of the two doctors.

Amazing display of compassion and professionalism by Indian Army doctors, Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep for helping in the delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah express.



Wishing good health for both the mother and the newborn. https://t.co/9qEWLoDWY7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 28, 2019

READ | J&K Army Organises Free Medical Camp In Rajouri

(With inputs from ANI)