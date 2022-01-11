Rajnath Singh Lauds DRDO & Navy On Triumphant Launch Of BrahMos Supersonic Missile

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Tuesday by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was a major success and was carried out from the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Vishakhapatnam. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has constantly been on the forefront for the same congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy.

The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile. https://t.co/MeddXACp1q — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2022

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Defence Technologies & Test Centre and BrahMos Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow on December 26, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stressed that it was high time that the nation maintains and upholds its nuclear deterrence. On that he expressed, "The BrahMos missile and other weapons we are manufacturing are not to attack any other country. It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of land of any country".

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to bolster India's military strength

The development and creation of the same was carried out by NPOM of Russia under the joint venture BrahMos with active coordination of the DRDO. The missile has already been a major deterrent on modern-day battlefields. It is a multi-role and multi-platform weapons system and has already proven its mettle against a varying range of targets. It has been deployed in all three arms of the Indian armed forces.

Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely. @indiannavy @BrahMosMissile#SashaktBharat#AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/BbnazlRoM4 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 11, 2022

How effective can the BrahMos prove to be?

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can cover a range of 290 km reaching the Mach 2.8 to 3 Mach speed. Meanwhile, the BrahMos - II Hypersonic cruise missile can be deployed to hit the target within a range of 450 – 600 km in a Mach 7 velocity. India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the de-facto border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which are aimed at bolstering the overall combat capability of the force. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile will be put to use by all three Indian forces.

The @indiannavy successfully test fired supersonic @BrahMosMissile onboard INS Vishakhapatnam at 10am, hitting the target ship precisely.

BrahMos Aerospace assures continuous improvement in the design and performance of the System.

Kudos team @indiannavy @DRDO_India #BrahMos pic.twitter.com/lfvqobmwRM — BRAHMOS Missile (@BrahMosMissile) January 11, 2022

Image Credits - Twitter (DRDO/Rajnath Singh)