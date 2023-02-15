Rajnath Singh Lauds IDEX Initiative For Opening Up Aatmanirbhar Avenues In Defence Sector

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the launch of the 9th edition Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC). He made the announcement after inaugurating ‘Marathon 2023’, the annual defence innovation event at the Chandan Singh Air Force Convention centre in Yelahanka.

The defence minister also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX startups and MSMEs. Rajnath Singh said that iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. He further said that a decision has been taken to increase grants in a bid to encourage new entrepreneurs for the development of larger projects.

Significance Of iDEX Initiative

The Defence India Startup Challenge was first launched in 2018 by Defence Innnovation Organisation with support from Department of Defence Production in the Ministry of Defence and Atal Innovation Mission.

The MOD initiated the iDEX framework to encourage research and production in indigenous defence and aerospace research.

The initiative is aimed at boosting the country’s self-reliance in the defence production sector. This comes under the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign to end the country’s dependence on foreign nations for defence equipment.

The MOD also provides financial assistance to startups, MSMEs, R&D institutions. Lauding the development of startups in the country, the defence minister said the environment for startups has changed and the number of startups in India is set to reach one lakh.