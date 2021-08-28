Rajnath Singh lauds Improvements In Coastal Defence At Commissioning Of ICG Ship 'Vigraha'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded the commissioning of state-of-the-art Coast Guard Ship, 'Vigraha'. He highlighted the scale of improvement in the defence capability of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). He spoke at the commissioning ceremony of the Indian Coast Guard’s offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in Chennai. The Defence Minister said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be present amongst all of you on the occasion of commissioning of state-of-the-art Coast Guard Ship, 'Vigraha' today."

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister at commissioning event of ICG ship Vigraha

The ship's design, structure, and development were complimented by the Defence Minister. He highlighted the Indian Coast Guard's journey, which began with 5-7 small vessels. The Indian Coast Guard has evolved over time to become what it is now. It presently has around 20,000 active people, 150 boats, and 65 aircraft in its fleet. Singh stated that the Indian Coast Guard has established a name on the international scale since its inception, in the 40-45 years of its existence, due to its leadership position in coastal security and maritime crises.

Singh said, "The commissioning of this ship showcases significant improvement in our coastal defence capability as also our ever-increasing 'self-reliance' in the defence sector. This ship is 100 meters long and equipped with the latest technologies of the day. Be it the navigation system or communication equipment, sensors or other installed equipment, all these are going to meet the needs not only of today but also the future for a long time to come".

Rajnath Singh praises ICG for no terror attacks via sea route since 2008

At the Ceremony, Rajnath Singh said, "Be it the protection of our fishing community living in our coastal areas, extending assistance to Department of Customs or other similar authorities, protection of our islands and terminals, or scientific data collection and support, you have served the nation, in many ways." He also credited the ICG and its developments for the fact that India has not had a terrorist strike through a water route since the 2008 Mumbai attack. He stated that the ICG has always been willing to assist neighbouring counties. He brought up the fire incident on the tanker 'New Diamond' last year and the cargo ship 'Express Pearl' this year, during both of which the ICG assisted Sri Lanka.

State-of-the-art @IndiaCoastGuard Ship, 'Vigraha' is being Commissioned in Chennai today. Watch https://t.co/4ykTjrhFsm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 28, 2021

Coast Guard Ship Vigraha's specifications

Starting with 'Vikram,' 'Vijay,' 'Veer,' 'Varaha,' 'Varad,' and 'Vajra,' Vigraha is the seventh in the series of OPVs. The ship will be based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and will sail along the eastern seaboard under the command of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East). Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Limited designed and built the 98-meter Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) with a complement of 11 officers and 110 sailors. The ship is entirely made in the United States, from design to development.

Friends, the journey that started from 'Vikram' between the Ministry of Defence, Coast Guard and L&T has reached 'Vigraha' today through 'Vijay', 'Veer', 'Varaha', 'Varad' and 'Vajra': Raksha Mantri — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 28, 2021

The ship is equipped with cutting-edge radars, navigation and communication systems, sensors, and technology that can withstand tropical sea conditions. The ship is armed with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns with fire control systems, as well as a 40/60 Bofors gun. Rajnath Singh, citing a 2008 United Nations (UN) study on Ocean and Law of the Sea, said piracy, terrorism, illicit trade of arms and narcotics, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and environmental destruction are all risks to maritime security.

‘Vigraha’ meaning “free from any kind of bondage”, the ship is state-of-the-art fitted with advanced Navigation, Communication & Weaponry, making it capable of performing concurrent multiple #ICG Charter to ensure Safe, Secure & Clean seas. pic.twitter.com/9ipfRDPnFR — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 28, 2021

