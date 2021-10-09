Rajnath Singh Lauds Indian Coast Guard, Says ICG Among Best Maritime Forces In World

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented gallantry and meritorious service medals on Saturday to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel at the Investiture Ceremony in New Delhi's National Stadium Complex. Speaking at the ceremony, the Union Defence Minister said that the India Coast Guard began with 4-6 boats and now has more than 150 ships along with 66 aircraft. He added that the ICG has become one of the world's best maritime forces.

Singh appreciated the Indian Coast Guard and said that their professionalism and ever-growing nature fill citizens of the nation with confidence that "our national maritime interests are under the safe watch of brave guards." Earlier on Friday, The Indian Defence Minister extended his greetings to air warriors and their families on the occasion of the Air Force Day and made a statement saying that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is steadfast in its service to the nation.

He had tweeted on his official Twitter account, "Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the nation.”

'Our trade, economy, festivals and culture closely linked with seas': Singh

"We have had a close relationship with seas for a very long time. Our trade, economy, festivals and culture are closely linked with seas to a large extent. However, we have faced a significant number of challenges linked to the seas," Singh said at the event.

The Union minister continued that without the challenges that the maritime forces have faced over the decades, it would have been difficult to assemble a security framework that is as good as the world’s best. He said, “Our security requirements, environmental health and economic development are ensured by keeping India's maritime zones safe, secure and pollution-free. I am really happy to say that the ICG is addressing all these challenges successfully.” Singh also said that the ICG and the Indian government have the same goal of promoting regional cooperation, maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean region and working with international maritime agencies.

(With inputs from ANI)