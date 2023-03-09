Rajnath Singh Lauds Indian Navy’s Role, Says USD 100 Bn Defence Orders In The Pipeline

The defence sector has surfaced as a major demand creator, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he pointed out that orders worth USD 100 billion are anticipated in the coming 5-10 years. He made the revelation while reviewing the functional capabilities of the Indian Navy during the Naval Commanders conference on March 6, 2023, onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. In his address, he also saluted the navy guarding the marine interests of the country.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Hari Kumar and the top navy commanders along with the Defence Minister discussed the maritime threats and the country’s preparedness in dealing with them onboard the 43,000-tonne INS Vikrant. The aircraft carrier battle group had a fleet of over 20 frontline frigates, destroyers and submarines, as it sailed across the high seas. The meeting took place inside the Main Briefing Room of the 262-metre-long and 59-metre-tall ship.

Before addressing the commanders at the biannual naval conference, Singh, General Chauhan, Admiral Kumar and other naval commanders witnessed a mega wargame involving INS Vikrant and the other warships. Almost all attack aircraft including MiG-29K deck-based jets. Admiral Kumar called it a "historic occasion".

Defence Economy

Rajnath Singh asserted that India’s defence sector is now a major demand creator. It has given a boost to the country's economy, which has also ensured the country's development. Adding that India was on its way to become an economic superpower, Rajnath Singh averred that the country was also taking long strides towards developing indigenous defence infrastructure.

The defence minister stressed the India Navy’s strong presence in the Indian Ocean region is a must for the security of the country. He complimented the force for "standing firm" and protecting national interests with courage and dedication. While noting that future conflicts will be unpredictable and the armed forces must be ready to deal with emerging challenges.

Pointing out that the commissioning of INS Vikrant further corroborated the belief that India’s naval design and development is extremely advanced , he added that said further progress will be made in the times to come. Stressing that future conflicts would have several dimensions, he stated that the constantly evolving world order has forced everyone to re-strategise. He said that India and its forces need to be ready for future challenges.