Rajnath Singh Lauds Law And Order Situation Of UP Under The Leadership Of Yogi Adityanath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and said that 63 criminals have been killed in encounters in six years and this number will soon cross the 100-digit mark.

The comments by the leader came while inaugurating 352 development projects worth Rs 1,450 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

During the inauguration speech, Singh said, "You all are familiar with the way Yogi Ji has worked on the issue of law and order. I was watching on some news portal, they gave a title to a program, ‘Ab Tak 63’. It means that in the last six years, the UP Police has been able to eliminate 63 dreaded criminals.”

Exuding confidence, he said that if the criminals would clash with the police then it is natural to take such steps.

He said, "The speed with which the cleaning work [of criminals] is going on, it seems that the century will also be completed.”

Singh also said that the goal to achieve a one trillion-dollar economy is also going on simultaneously in the State.

He added, “Today, the entire State, including Lucknow, is witnessing development and welfare schemes. Many roads, treatment plants, sewer lines, and many urban roads and service roads are being inaugurated in the development projects being inaugurated today.”

Rajnath Singh elaborates on the developmental projects

He also elaborated on the development projects that he launched and said, “The foundation stone is being laid for a green corridor from today’s IIM Road, which will also be connected to Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. It will take the form of a central corridor for the new Lucknow. This project will prove to be very important in the vision of ‘Clean and Green Lucknow’.”

“The work of construction of a four-lane expressway of Shahjahanpur via Lucknow to Hardoi is in progress. The construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is also in progress. Work on the 6-lane road from Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya is in full swing,” he added.

Singh said, "In this budget, Lucknow City and Charbagh railway stations have also been selected under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, which will be developed as world-class railway stations. The work of Alam Nagar satellite station will also be completed soon.”

"Work is underway to construct two new terminals at Lucknow airport, which will double the annual handling capacity of Lucknow airport from 55 lakh passengers to 1 crore passengers", he added.

Rajnath praises the infrastructure of Lucknow

He emphasised the infrastructure of Lucknow and said that it has been elevated to such a level that big national and international events can be held there.

Raksha Mantri said, "Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government successfully organized the Global Investors Meet here. A grand Defense Expo was also organized here in 2020.”

He added, "In February, the meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group of G20 countries was also organized successfully. Now big international cricket matches are also being organized here in Lucknow.”