Rajnath Singh Lauds Outgoing Army Chief MM Naravane; 'strengthened India's Capabilities'

As outgoing Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane retired on April 30, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met him and said that General Naravane's 42 years of service strengthened India's defence capabilities and preparedness. General Naravane also met President Ramnath Kovind at his residence before retiring as Army Chief.

General Manoj Pande on Saturday, April 30, took over charge as Chief of the Indian Army. General MM Naravane received a guard of honour at the South Block lawns prior to retiring as Chief of the Army Staff.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader have strengthened India's defence capabilities & preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours."

Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader has strengthened India’s defence capabilities & preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/rpTQ1L2g31 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2022

The outgoing Army Chief also met President Ramnath Kovind and the first lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The incoming Army Chief, General Pande, the first engineer to lead the Indian Army, in a brief ceremony, took over the responsibility at the South Block. General Pande belongs to the 117 Engineers Regiment.

General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC takes over as the 29th #COAS of #IndianArmy from General MM Naravane.



जनरल मनोज पांडे, परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, अति विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, ऐड डि कैंप ने जनरल एम एम नरवणे से #भारतीयसेना के 29वें #सेनाध्यक्ष का पदभार संभाला। pic.twitter.com/Mphsz1pvrP — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 30, 2022

All three service chiefs now hail from the same NDA batch

After General Manoj Pande was appointed as the 29th Army Chief, all the three chiefs of the Armed forces now belong to the same National Defence Academy (NDA) batch. COAS Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari belong to the 61st NDA batch.

In his 39-year military career, General Pande has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and twice with GOC-in-C Commendation. He has served along the Line of Control (LoC) heading the 117 Engineer Regiment and also commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the LOC in J&K.

He has also served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, General Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, one of the regiments in the Corps of Engineers in December 1982.

(Image: @rajnathsingh/Twitter)