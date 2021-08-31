Rajnath SIngh Lauds UP CM For Improving State's Law & Order; Aims To Make Lucknow #1 City

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while inaugurating several development projects in Lucknow, on Tuesday praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for upgrading the law and order situation in the state. Appreciating the work done by the state government under CM Yogi’s leadership, Rajnath Singh said that the law and order situation in the state has significantly improved a lot and the criminals in the state fear CM Yogi.

Rajnath Singh lauds CM Yogi's efforts to improve state's law & order

During his address, he said that for development to happen in a state, it must have a sound law and order condition, and CM Yogi has been able to ensure good governance in the state, he said “ as far as the U.P.’s law and order are concerned, the heartbeat of criminals quickens as soon as they hear the two-syllable name ‘Yo-gi. If we want to ensure good governance in the State, it is not possible without better law and order. Development is also not possible without it. He should be appreciated for the strict action taken by him,” Mr Singh added.

We aim to make Lucknow the number one city and all my efforts are dedicated towards the same. I couldn't have done so much work in Lucknow if Yogi Adityanath ji were not UP CM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while inaugurating several projects in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/UlTC4OvgqT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2021

Defence Minister also launched 180 development projects worth over Rs. 1,700 crore in Lucknow and had inaugurated 90 projects and lay the foundation stones for 90 others. The event was also attended by CM Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In another significant development, the Union Minister also announced that the next generation BrahMos missiles will be manufactured in Lucknow. He said, "You must have got information through newspapers but today I would like to repeat that. Nobody ever imagined that missiles would be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. BrahMos missiles will be manufactured near Lucknow. The Chief Minister had informed that an estimated over 5,000 people will get employment through this."



Meanwhile, Singh also revealed that soon each household in Lucknow will get Piped Natural gas (PNG) connections.Defence Minister further added, "I have been informed by Green gas Limited that a target has been set to provide PNG gas to each household in Lucknow which will reduce the consumption of LPG gas."

He also apprised CM Yogi of the slow progress in the development of the 100km ring road project in Lucknow and urged him to get the project completed timely.“I request CM to show his ‘tevar’ (attitude) as only he can get it completed quickly,” he said.

