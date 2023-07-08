Rajnath Singh Launches NCC Integrated Software To Digitise Cadet Operations

Moving towards digitization and in alignment with the Digital India mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the Nation Cadet Corp Integrated Software today. Developed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics (BISAG), the software aims to streamline processes for cadets in the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Based on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of "Once a Cadet always a cadet," the NCC Integrated Software provides a comprehensive platform for cadets, covering their entire journey from enrollment to becoming alumni. According to the defence ministry ,the software offers a seamless experience by facilitating certificate issuance and establishing a centralised database of NCC cadets for future employment prospects.

Zero Balance Accounts and Direct Transfer of Uniform Allowance Introduced for NCC Cadets

During the launch event, the NCC and the State Bank of India (SBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement entails opening zero balance accounts for all NCC cadets under SBI's "Pahli Udaan" scheme. This initiative, benefiting around 5 lakh cadets annually, equips them with debit card, chequebook, and passbook facilities. The accounts will remain operational until the cadets complete their training or reach 18 years of age, ensuring their integration into the national banking system and access to various government schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

To enhance transparency and accessibility, the Ministry of Defense has implemented the DBT initiative for the distribution of NCC uniforms. As per the Ministry under this new system, uniform allowances will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of NCC cadets, replacing the previous centralised procurement and distribution process. This method ensures that uniform allowances will reach cadets in even the most remote areas of the country.

Rajnath Singh applauds collaborative efforts in digitizing NCC operations

Speaking at the event, Defence Minister commended the NCC, BISAG, and SBI officials for their collaborative efforts in digitising NCC operations through the introduction of the NCC Integrated Software and the DBT initiative. He emphasised the importance of these measures in providing quick access to NCC-related information nationwide, benefiting present and future cadets.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, DGNCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh AVSM VSM, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defense, NCC, BISAG, and SBI.